The first data after the census: Romania’s population down to 19 million

Romania’s population fell to 19 million, Tudorel Andrei, the president of the National Institute of Statistics, told Realitatea TV on Thursday. “The figure we will have will be close to 19 million”, announced Tudorel Andrei.

At the 2011 census, the stable population of the country was 20.12 million, one million more than today.

Compared to the situation existing at the previous census, the stable population decreased by 1,559.3 thousand people (of which, 779.2 thousand women). The factors that determined the decrease are negative natural growth and external migration. The female population continues to be predominant, with 947 men and 1000 women.

The first 6 counties, with the exception of the City of Bucharest (1,883.4 thousand), in terms of stable population were: Iasi (772.3 thousand), Prahova (762.9 thousand), Cluj (691.1 thousand), Constanta (684, 0 thousand), Timiş (683.5 thousand) and Dolj (660.5 thousand people). The counties with the lowest number of people who are part of the stable population were Covasna (210.2 thousand), Tulcea (213.1 thousand), Sălaj (224.4 thousand), Mehedinţi (265.4 thousand), Ialomiţa (274 .1 thousand) and Giurgiu (281.4 thousand).

“Approximately 19 million is the population on the territory of Romania. I am pessimistic about the demographic evolution. In 2020, for 143 pensioners we had 100 children under 15. It means major imbalances in pensions and on the labor market. It is no longer the age pyramid, it’s a small base. If the economy can be corrected, unfortunately it does not happen that way in demography. If in the totalitarian system a political decision was enough as it was in 1967, the birth rate is increasing, it has increased to half a million, it has doubled, it is no longer possible now. Unfortunately, according to the latest figures for 2020, 2021, we will have an aggregate of 143 grandparents with 100 children under 15 years old. 20-30 years ago it was the other way around. Practically now there will be grandparents who will not have children. It means major imbalances on the labor market, on pensions”, said the INS chief.

There are about 4 million Romanians outside the country, the official said, citing a UN report.

“I have noticed a trend: the county seat cities are reducing their population and the population of the neighboring towns is increasing,” said Tudorel Andrei.

“600,000 secondary homes are not occupied. We are looking for explanations, how something like this can happen“, he said. He added that 95 percent of the country’s estimated population has completed the census questionnaires. “Less than 5% did not provide the information. Almost 47% of the population completed the online questionnaires, we had 35% as a target”, said the INS official.

The head of the INS also provided some data regarding the ratio of people living in cities and those in rural areas. “We are a motley country, with urban and rural areas. 46% of the population lives in the countryside,” says Andrei. At the same time he revealed there are fewer families having three children.

The population census ended on 31 July 2022. A number of 18.15 million people registered by the end of July 31, the last day of review, representing 95.4% of the estimated target resident population of Romania on December 1, 2021, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS ).