Vladimir Dascălu, together with the Angelick Gelato team, represented Romania at the Gelato Europe Cup Rimini, the most prestigious continental competition in the artisanal ice cream industry, held from January 18 to 19, 2025. This international event, which gathered the best gelato makers from Europe, marked Romania’s first-ever participation, making it a significant moment for the entire local gelato industry. The team that Vladimir Dascălu brought to the Gelato Europe Cup Rimini included: Morar Cornel / Pastry Chef – Chocolatier and Oana Gabriela Nita / Team Manager.

At the Gelato Europe Cup, the Angelick Gelato team managed to place 6th out of 8 teams, a result considered highly honorable given the high level of competition and the team’s minimal experience in such events. The competition rankings were: Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, the UK, and Albania.

One of the most notable challenges of the competition was Mystery Fruit, where teams had only one hour to create an original sorbet based on a fruit and a selection of designated spices. The Angelick Gelato team created a blueberry sorbet with black pepper and vanilla, and their result earned them 3rd place in this challenge. In the final ranking of this challenge, the Romanian team placed 3rd, behind Germany and Belgium.

The result came as a pleasant surprise for the Angelick Gelato team, who entered the competition without high expectations, but with a strong desire to learn and test their limits. Although this was their first competition of this kind, the experience gained was extremely valuable. The team learned new techniques and had the opportunity to meet people from the gelato industry, providing them with a rare opportunity for growth.

The story of Angelick Gelato began two years ago, in May 2023, when Vladimir transitioned to entrepreneurship after years of studies and experience in the pastry industry. Participating in an intensive gelato course in Italy opened new perspectives on the art of artisanal ice cream and gave him the opportunity to learn authentic techniques. This experience was eye-opening and served as the motivating factor to start his own gelato business, leading to the creation of Angelick Gelato. Today, the team is proud of all they have achieved so far and the journey they have undertaken.

“For me, this journey into the world of gelato started at Cofetăriile Delice, where I learned a lot about the art of desserts. From there, I ventured out and built my own business. Today, with every step I take, I am more convinced that this path will bring me many rewards and opportunities to grow and evolve. I thank everyone who supported this project, especially my father, and competitions like this are just the beginning!” said entrepreneur Vladimir Dascălu.

Angelick Gelato is an artisanal ice cream maker from Prahova, having 28 gelato flavors in its portfolio. It is currently available in the 8 locations of its partners in Sinaia, Ploiești, and Câmpina, and starting this spring, the first Angelick location will open