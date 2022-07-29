The first Multicultural Center to help people affected by the crisis in Ukraine opened in Bucharest

After five months of conflict, people who have been displaced from Ukraine are increasingly in need of longer-term humanitarian assistance. The Romanian Red Cross (CRR), with the support of the National Red Cross of the Republic of Korea (KNRC), inaugurated today a multicultural center to respond to the growing needs of children and adults affected by the conflict and to provide sustainable support to Romanian citizens with a socio- difficult economic.

The multicultural center will address a type of integrated humanitarian assistance, i.e. activities aimed at covering the urgent and basic needs of people in difficulty, such as hot meals, health services and psychosocial support, as well as thematic workshops for children and parents, Romanian and English language courses, but also other life preparation activities.

“As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine evolves, we have noticed that people coming to Romania are not only in transit, but also looking for a place to stay in the medium and long term, especially in big cities like Bucharest,” said Ioan-Silviu Lefter, Director General of the Romanian Red Cross. “We have created a support space for people deeply affected by the crisis in Ukraine, offering them opportunities to help them integrate into local communities and become active members of them.”

Since the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, the Romanian Red Cross has actively assisted Ukrainian citizens in about thirty counties of the country – from providing support at border points, train stations and temporary accommodation centers with food, hygiene kits, clothing , SIM cards and other essential items and up to providing direct financial assistance to 53 thousand people with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). According to UNHCR, it is estimated that approximately 88,400 people who fled Ukraine have remained in Romania, with some people regularly traveling in and out of the country.

The multicultural center will be open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Beneficiaries will have access to the services offered by the center, following an appointment. For more information about the eligibility criteria, you can access the official page of the Romanian Red Cross.