The first public center in Bucharest, 100% renovated and equipped for Ukrainian refugees

The Edmond Nicolau Center, the first public center in Bucharest 100% renovated and equipped for refugees from Ukraine, was inaugurated today, March 10, 2023, in the presence of the District 2 mayor, Radu Mihaiu, and representatives of the partner organizations in this project, Habitat for Humanity and UNICEF Romania. The Edmond Nicolau Center has an accommodation capacity of 100 places, being currently occupied in a proportion of about 70%.

The center is functional as of today and hosts refugees thanks to the partnership between the District 2 City Hall and civil society, through the involvement of Habitat for Humanity and UNICEF Romania. It is an example of good practice for Romanian administrations, but also a model of collaboration through which we manage to prove our solidarity through concrete facts.

Basically, an office building of the Edmond Nicolau Technical College was refurbished into a welcoming, friendly and comfortable home for people who fled the war in Ukraine.

The execution works lasted 4 months, being involved in the process of renovating and furnishing the space over 100 people (skilled workers, volunteers, beneficiaries). Habitat for Humanity contributed to the development of the Edmond Nicolau Center with an investment of 350,000 euros.

In addition to accommodation, meals and hygiene products, refugees benefit from other counseling and support services at the center, such as help with documents, psychological counseling, medical assistance, help with employment, and other services. All this was possible thanks to a joint, long-term effort of the City Hall of Sector 2, NGOs, volunteers, international organizations and private donors.

UNICEF Romania, which collaborates with the City Hall of Sector 2 since the time when the refugees were accommodated in the Center at the Ferdinand School, has equipped the Ferdinand Center, which later became the Edmond Nicolau Center, with furniture, and currently support the operation of the center by covering the expenses with salaries for three Romanian and three Ukrainian employees. In addition, UNICEF Romania offers social vouchers for city hall employees who work overtime with refugees.

To date, the total amount of support provided by UNICEF for the operation of the Edmond Nicolau center is approximately 160,000 dollars. Also, in partnership with several non-governmental organizations, UNICEF Romania supports educational activities organized in the Center and facilitates periodic medical check-ups for refugees.

The people currently working in the Center with the support of UNICEF have different functions, from translator, social worker, general medical assistant, assistant who provides support to refugees in finding housing, to cleaning staff.

There are currently 4 refugee centers operating in District 2 in Bucharest with a total accommodation capacity of over 400 places. According to the reports of the Center of the Municipality of Bucharest for the Management and Coordination of the Intervention, District 2 has the most accommodation places for refugees in all of Bucharest. In the 4 centers in District 2, 255 people are now accommodated, according to data from February 23, 2023.

However, most refugees in District 2 have chosen private accommodation. We are talking about 2,435 people accommodated in 611 apartments, from those registered in the 50/20 program.