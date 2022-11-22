The first Romanian Summit of the Health & Fitness Industry

Romanian health & fitness market is the fastest growing market in Europe. The recovery is strong and it is expected to be complete by year end and even better than in 2019. The confidence for growth in 2023 is verified by surveys among leading operators in the market.

Almost 500 million people will develop heart disease, obesity, diabetes or other noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) attributable to physical inactivity, between 2020 and 2030, costing US$ 27 billion annually, unless governments don’t take urgent action to encourage more physical activity among their populations.

The Global status report on physical activity 2022, published by the World Health Organization, measures the extent to which governments are implementing recommendations to increase physical activity across all ages and abilities.

“We need to scale up implementation of policies to support people to be more active through walking, cycling, sport, and other physical activity. The benefits are huge, not only for the physical and mental health of individuals, but also for societies, environments, and economies.” (Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General).

For the first time in Romania, the representatives of the health & fitness industry will gather together at the first edition of the Health & Fitness Business Summit, organized by RomaniaActive on 23rd of November in Bucharest, at The Chateau, 10AM.

It will be a day full of debates on the hottest topics that can help the health & fitness sector become more successful and powerful.

“We as the Physical Health and Fitness industry now needs a new boost, a more innovative approach to facilitate more physical activity and be recognized as an essential industry. Essential for the health of the Romanian nation and also the health of the national economy!

With the first Summit of the health & fitness industry, RomaniaActive is taking essential steps toward its mission: creating the conditions in which the health & fitness businesses can grow and promoting the interests of all organizations that work together to make Romanians more active more often.

RomaniaActive will arrange a series of events and summits during 2023 to continue to share knowledge, best-practices and be a network for promoting physical activity, health and fitness

The Health & Fitness Business Summit is a unique event that will make the unified voice of the health & fitness industry stronger and louder.

Being active is a condition for being healthy and a healthier population means a healthier economy and a better future for the country.

We are impressed by the great number of health & fitness sector representatives that showed interest for our event. It shows our confidence, as an industry, that if we work together to find the best solutions, we will succeed in fulfilling our objectives”, said Kent Orrgren, RomaniaActive President.

RomaniaActive Health & Fitness Business is dedicated to all professionals working in the health & fitness industry. RomaniaActive invites them to participate in discussion sessions on the most important topics in the fitness sector, presentations by industry leaders and networking opportunities with representatives of the top fitness businesses. The aim is to provide a wealth of strategies, useful industry insights, know-how and practical advice that will help participants boost their fitness business approach.

The debates will tackle topics like “The future of fitness in Romania”, “Development strategies”, “The power of partnerships”, “New fitness trends and Digitalization”, “Strategies to increase sales”, case studies and success stories from the industry.

RomaniaActive Health & Fitness Business Summit 2022 announces an impressive line-up of speakers that includes the leaders of the most important health & fitness networks and clubs in Romania, healthy foods distribution chains, training schools and consulting companies.

Registrations at the event can be made online at: www.hfbr-summit.ro. All registered participants will receive access to additional educational materials, event recordings and many other surprises.