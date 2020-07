The first smart street in Romania completed in Cluj-Napoca

The first smart street in Romania has been concluded in Cluj-Napoca following a EUR 6 million investment from EU funds. It has charging stations for electric cars, bicycles and scooters, USB plugs, free Wi-Fi and smart lighting system.

Molnar Piuariu street has 551 square meters of green area, with 48 new planted trees and irrigation system with sensors and modern pedestrian lane.

There are four spaces for charging electric cars and 15 parking spaces lots for cars, 30 spaces for charging electric bicycles and scooters and parking lots for bicycles.

There is also a smart, energy-efficient lighting system, an improved system rainwater collection system, an irrigation system with sensors, park benches, park urban furniture, display system, water fountains.