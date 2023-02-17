The first virtual flight control tower in Romania, built at Brașov Airport

The first functional virtual flight control tower in Romania and South-Eastern Europe will be hosted by the Brasov Airport. The virtual tower is a first for our country, and the traffic will be directed from a distance of over 450 kilometers, precisely from Arad.

Brașov-Ghimbav Airport is the first in Romania with a virtual control tower. This means that the take-off and landing of the aircraft will be coordinated by the specialists from the Flight Control Center in Arad.

In the heart of the country, at the newest airport, a complex monitoring system has been installed, which transmits real-time images to Arad. For three weeks, the system was tested, and the published images show the performance of the system.

“We take the information that comes from the field from the radio navigation, meteorology and communications equipment and the video part in that building and from there we transmit it to Arad,” said Alexandru Anghel, director of the Brașov Airport Implementation Directorate.

Florin Manta, Regional Director, Romatsa stated in his turn: “The first, from this point of view, is that from Germany onwards, towards Central and Eastern Europe, it will be the first fully remote operational airport and also another first for Romania is that it will be the second airport in the world built from scratch with remote tower technology, without going through the classic version of the control tower”.

The specialists explained why the virtual tower has advantages over the classic one. Sensors can detect animals and birds arriving at the airport perimeter, and in severe weather conditions such as heavy fog, controllers will have a clear view of the airspace. According to specialists, the “picture in picture” frame, which takes the place of classic binoculars, can magnify the image 30 times.