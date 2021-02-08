The flight that was to bring the 8th tranche of Pfizer vaccine cancelled due to the bad weather in Germany

The eight tranche of Pfizer vaccine did not reach Romania this morning, as the flight scheduled to bring the vaccine doses had been cancelled due to the bad weather in Germany. Because of the blizzard here the aircraft did not take off anymore.

Romanian PM Florin Citu said that this tranche of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will arrive in Romania on Monday or Tuesday, also hinting that the Romanian Ministry of National Defence might bring over the vaccine.

“There are rappel doses, so there is no problem, there will be no rescheduling”, the PM mentioned.

The 8th tranche of Pfizer vaccine, consisting in 163,800 doses were scheduled to land on Otopeni Airport in Bucharest and on the airports of Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.

Germany is strongly affected by heavy snowfalls and strong wind blowing with 90kmph, which impacted the air, road and railway traffic. Several trains from Berlin to Hamburg have been called off, as well as some flights.

German intervention services are on high alert after meteorologists had issued a code red alert for severe weather in several regions of the country. The forecast is that the snow cover will measure 32cm and the wind gusts will reach 80-90 kmph. The black ice phenomenon is also expected in such lands as Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatine, Saxony and Thuringia.