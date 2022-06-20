The footprint of inflation and the war in Ukraine on the perceptions and behaviors of Romanians. Which is the category of population most prone to emigration

After new waves of price increases and the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the perceptions and behaviors of Romanians have changed significantly. A new study conducted by AHA Moments together with Rethink Romania shows that the last 8 months (September 2021-April 2022) have substantially influenced the attitude that Romanians have towards their country.

Thus, the main concern of Romanians during this period is related to inflation, because they are most concerned about their daily expenses. They behave cautiously to get through this period, choosing to consume less, looking for promotions, or preferring cheaper brands – from goods to fuel or utilities. At the same time, Romanians consider that in the last 8 months the quality of their life has decreased, the most affected being those over 55 years old, as well as those with medium or low income.

However, the concerns related to inflation are manifested to a lesser extent in the case of the high-income population, the Pareto public (top 20% of Romanians in terms of income, those who generate 43% of annual income). This fact has two explanations: the first is related to the fact that higher revenues make them less affected by price increases. The second explanation is related to the profile of these people, who are persevering, ambitious, optimistic, seeing the problems as challenges that require solutions, being therefore oriented towards solving the situations that appeared in their life. War also appears on the list of worries, but it is secondary at the moment, because people have become familiar with the idea in the meantime and do not consider it to be a direct threat to Romania. Concern about COVID-19 has also diminished, most likely due to lower media exposure, cessation of restrictions, but also because people have become accustomed to post-pandemic life and the effects of this wave.

Romania, a country less and less attractive for its inhabitants

The events of the last months have had a great impact on the attitude of Romanians towards their country – they would not recommend it to others as a country in which to live, while for themselves they are less sure that they should stay here. At an NPS score of -32, if Romania were a service provider, then the user experience would be described as unsatisfactory.

Compared to the end of 2021, in just a few months, the population seems more pessimistic and has lost some confidence when it comes to Romania’s potential. Recent events (especially inflation, war, COVID-19 repercussions) have therefore affected the mood of Romanians. As a result, the percentage of those who are sure that they will not emigrate in the next period has decreased from 54% in September 2021 to 47% in April 2022. The younger the public, the greater the likelihood of emigration. The maximum is reached in the 18-24 age group: in 2022, 14% of them say they want to emigrate probably.

“From September 2021 until April 2022, things have changed quite a bit. And that doesn’t surprise us, knowing how turbulent this year’s start was. The main worries of Romanians are related to inflation, and they plan their thinking as a solution – reduce consumption, look for cheaper promotions or brands. Unlike the war, which does not directly affect Romania or the pandemic, which is perceived as practically over, inflation is an immediate reality, which Romanians feel every day in the prices of consumer goods, fuel or energy“, said Mihai Bârsan, member of Rethink Romania.

“This new episode of the study conducted by AHA Moments and Rethink Romania should be an alarm signal for all those who care about the future of this country. The perception of Romania has changed dramatically, in just 8 months it has become a country that is no longer attractive to its inhabitants. Also, the idea of ​​emigration is taken into account more than in September last year, and those who wanted to stay in Romania are not so sure now. But the most worrying thing is that the first to leave are young people between 18 and 24 years old. Therefore, the mission of Rethink Romania is even more urgent: our country needs a clear project, for the next 30 years, which will actively involve all the energy and creative force of this country, from the business environment to civil society, experts, academia and politics”, said Dragoș Anastasiu, President of Rethink Romania.