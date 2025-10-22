The Future of Dâmbovița: Global Ideas for a Connected City

How can Dâmbovița River become, in a decade, a green and accessible axis that brings nature and community closer to the heart of the city? This is the vision behind the international call for ideas “Dâmbovița 2035”, launched by the Ivan Patzaichin Association – Mila 23, Makerspace Node and Bucharest Architecture Annual, together with the Environmental Platform for Bucharest, initiated by the Bucharest Community Foundation and ING Romania, in partnership with the Bucharest Branch of the Order of Architects of Romania.

The Call for Ideas marks a key stage in the Dâmbovița Apă Dulce (DAD) program — a collective urban and ecological regeneration initiative that has already brought tens of thousands of Bucharest residents to the river’s banks and waters through festivals, docks, and civic activities. With financial support of 1,742,305 RON provided by ING Bank Romania through the Environmental Platform for Bucharest, the program enables both the creation of water access infrastructure and the organization of events and innovative solutions for the health of the ecosystem.

Organized in partnership with the Romanian Order of Architects – Bucharest Branch and the Annual Architecture Exhibition, the call is open to professionals and interdisciplinary teams in architecture, urban planning, landscape design, environmental engineering, and urban design. Collaborations that bring together specialists, students, or creatives from related fields are also welcome — all capable of imagining integrated solutions for transforming the Dâmbovița River into a green, connected artery for the city and its communities.

The Dâmbovița River, one of Bucharest’s most important natural infrastructures, remains a space of immense potential, still underexplored in the city’s daily life. Through this partnership, the initiators and strategic partners of the Dâmbovița Apă Dulce program aim to reconnect the community with the river that flows through the capital and support authorities in developing nature-based urban solutions, aligned with European goals for green, healthy, and inclusive cities.

“At ING, we believe in projects that sustainably transform cities for the better — not just through infrastructure, but through ideas that bring nature, people, and communities closer together. The Dâmbovița River has the potential to once again become a vibrant axis of Bucharest — a place where the city breathes, and where each of us can contribute through civic involvement. This is why we support the international ideas competition ‘Dâmbovița 2035’, organized together with the Environmental Platform for Bucharest, and invite experts to propose bold, practical, and relevant solutions for the future of the capital,”

— Mihaela Bîtu, CEO, ING Bank Romania

Dâmbovița Apă Dulce in 2025: Strengthening the river’s role as a living public space

Over 35,000 Bucharest residents and tourists took part in events and activities reconnecting the community to the riverbanks and waters. On-site, three water access points were created, and a green oasis of over 700 m² was opened for pedestrians in the Debarcader Operă area, featuring an intelligent pontoon that monitors water and air quality, as well as noise levels. The DAD flotilla hosted 14 days of boat rides for over 1,500 people.

The program included three editions of the flagship event Dâmbovița Delivery (April, June, and September) — held at Națiunile Unite, Timpuri Noi, and Operă — where people rediscovered the river as an alternative urban space for life, cleaner air, and creativity, where art and science meet to showcase a city free of traffic and pollution.

From an environmental perspective, interventions combined technology with civic engagement: two floating waste barriers, 32 water clean-up sessions, and three bank clean-ups resulted in 170 bags of waste collected, with 277 volunteers contributing.

The program also includes an advocacy component, bringing together a network of over 30 organizations and institutions, all signatories of the “Dâmbovița Apă Dulce” manifesto — a joint commitment to reconnect the city to its river through access, nature, and civic engagement. Among the supporters are: the Ministry of Environment, Bucharest City Hall, Romanian Waters Administration, ADIZMB, Order of Architects of Romania, University of Bucharest, Nod Makerspace, the Ivan Patzaichin – Mila 23 Association, and the Bucharest Community Foundation.

The next step is the formation of the DAD Cluster, an associative platform that will unite authorities, NGOs, universities, and private partners. Its goal is to develop an integrated masterplan for the sustainable development of the Dâmbovița River.

“Dâmbovița 2035” – An invitation to shape the vision of the river that helps the city breathe

Through this design call, the organizers invite participants to reimagine the river as a green-blue urban axis — a representative public space that cools, connects, and inspires.

“The call aims to open a debate on how the city can reconnect with the Dâmbovița, through more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly spaces and nature-based solutions. We hope these proposals will contribute to a new river management model supporting Bucharest’s goal of being among the top 100 European cities for quality of life. This is not just an exercise in imagination but a concrete step toward a long-term urban strategy where the river becomes a vital green-blue backbone for a healthier, more resilient city.”

— Teodor Frolu, co-founder, Ivan Patzaichin – Mila 23 Association

Until November 20, participants are invited to submit design concepts and functional scenarios for one of six key metropolitan Dâmbovița areas:

Chiajna – Lacul Morii, Pod Ciurel, CET Grozăvești – Botanical Garden, Timpuri Noi, Văcărești Delta, Vitan – Popești Leordeni.

Competition Timeline

October 21 – Competition launch at OAR Bucharest and online

October 25–26 – Site visits with organizers

November 20 – Submission deadline

November 24–26 – Evaluation by an international jury

November 28 – Public conference presenting selected projects

The concepts will be visually presented in an expressive, accessible way to show how the Dâmbovița can once again become a space of gathering, recreation, and urban identity.

International Jury & Awards

Entries will be judged by an international jury of renowned experts in architecture, urbanism, landscape, and environmental engineering, including:

Peter Bishop , urban planner and Professor of Urban Design, Bartlett School of Architecture (University College London), partner at Bishop & Williams Ltd

Victor Dijkshoorn , Dutch landscape designer, founder of VIC Landscapes (Netherlands)

Rémy David , Mission Manager for the Loire River, Heritage and Landscape, Nantes Métropole (France)

Tiberiu Constantin Florescu , UAUIM, Romanian Urban Planners’ Registry

Cătălin Popescu , Technical University of Civil Engineering, Bucharest

Bogdan Andrei Fezi , UAUIM, OAR Bucharest

Ioana Alexe, Architect, Editor-in-Chief, Arhitectura magazine

The best proposals will each be awarded €3,000, with one prize per study area. Winning projects will be presented publicly and online as part of a campaign dedicated to the future of the Dâmbovița, and exhibited in the very locations they envision transforming, offering inspiration and direction to communities and authorities alike.

Technical details, the full competition brief, and rules are available at:

