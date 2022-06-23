The government rewards gold medalist David Popovici from the Reserve Fund

Romanian 17yo swimmer David Popovici, who wrote history and won two gold medals at the World Swimming Championships, will be awarded by the government with 1 million lei, the money to be allocated from the Reserve Fund, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday.

“Today we made the decision to recognize the performance of the athlete David Popovici and, being an exceptional performance, to have a proper recognition. We decided to allocate from the Government Reserve Fund the amount of 1 million lei,” said the prime minister at the end of the government meeting.

David Popovici won two gold medals in the World Swimming Championships in Budapest, one in the men’s 100m freestyle event and another one in the men’s 200 freestyle event.

David Popovici and thus equaled a unique record obtained 49 years ago. During the World Swimming Championships, only one athlete had managed to win the 100 and 200 m freestyle events from the same edition. It happened 49 years ago, and the one who ticks this performance is called Jim Montgomery (USA – is currently 67 years old).