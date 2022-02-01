The green certificate with 2 doses of vaccine, still valid upon entry in Romania

The green certificate with a complete vaccination scheme is valid at this time for those entering the territory of Romania, even if more than 9 months have passed since the last dose, the Romanian Ministry of Health announces.

“At this time, there has been NO change in the validity of the COVID-19 electronic certificate upon entry into the national territory,” the institution said in a statement.

However, Romania will have to adapt its legislation to the European one.

“Following the adoption by the Romanian Government of Decision (EU) 2021/1073 concerning the technical specifications for the implementation of European Regulation 953/2021, Romania will apply the same regulations as the other Member States which recognize the vaccination certificate only after the booster dose, if more than 270 days have passed since the end of the complete vaccination schedule “, reads the press release.

Regarding the use of the COVID-19 electronic certificate at national level, it will be regulated by a Decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations, says the Ministry of Health.

The European Commission decided on December 21 that the European Green Certificate should be valid for a maximum of 9 months if the person does not have a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Thus, Member States will have to comply with these rules to allow unrestricted travel within the EU. The shelf life is calculated from the last dose of vaccine.

How many Romanians have made the booster

Until May 1 (9 months ago), 1,963,639 people were vaccinated in Romania with a complete scheme. In fact, for these people, the green certificate is no longer valid for travel to the EU from today. At this moment, 2,388,599 Romanians have been vaccinated with the booster dose. On these figures, there is a difference of 424,960 people.

However, the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 says that it does not have the exact figures of Romanians whose certificate has expired, because there are several variables – people who made the booster dose but did not generate the new certificate for dose 3 , people who got the booster abroad, etc.