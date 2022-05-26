snimok-ekrana/good-time-invest.com
“The Guardian” and “Bellingcat” Confirm Use of Cluster Bombs Against Ukrainians

By Romania Journal
Experts from independent redactions published the results of investigations proving the use of prohibited weapons by Russians against Ukrainians and violations of the laws of war.

On April 2, the entire Kyiv region was completely liberated. The main cities of the region, in which the Russians embodied all their perverted fantasies were Bucha, Irpen, Borodyanka, GostomelMotyzhin, and Katyuzhanka. In these cities, the first raped and hanged girls, mass graves of massively executed Ukrainians, residential areas destroyed by cluster bombs, and fragments of cluster weapons/flechettes in the corpses of people and animals were found.

More details here.

