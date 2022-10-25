The house of the famous actor Constantin I. Nottara sold

Romania Sotheby’s International Realty announces that the house of the great actor Constantin I. Nottara (1859-1935) has been sold. The property’s listing price was €650,000, but the deal value and the identity of the new owner are confidential.

“Nottara House” was built in 1931, at the peak of the modernist period in Bucharest architecture, perfectly integrated into the eclectic architecture of Dacia Boulevard.

The property, built with financial support from the Union of Dramatic and Lyric Artists, which donated a significant amount, was built by the architect Victor Ștefănescu, in a functional style, with Art Deco influences.

Being a historical monument representative for the local cultural heritage, class B, the building benefits from 18 rooms and 11 bathrooms, also having a plot of 192 sqm.

Over time, his son, the great composer Constantin C. Nottara, also lived in the building on Bulevardul Dacia no. 2.

In 1956 the C. I. and C. C. Memorial Museum was opened for the public in memory of the two great artists, at the initiative of Anna Nottara, the wife of C.C. Nottara. The house hosted the museum until 2016.

“The Nottara House represents a building with an indisputable cultural value, both through the first notoriety enjoyed by the owners of the house, but also due to the fact that, for 60 years while it was a memorial museum, it offered many pleasant memories to thousands of visitors”, said Constantin Prisecaru, Managing Partner, Romania Sotheby’s International Realty.

The story behind the owners of the house

Constantin I. Nottara (1859-1935)

Descendant of an ancient Byzantine family of Greek origin, Constantin I. Nottara (1859-1935) was without doubt one of the great personalities of the Romanian theatre.

He was renowned for important roles such as: Lear and Hamlet from Shakespeare’s play, the old doctor in Shaw’s “Doctor in dilemma”, Vlaicu in “Vlaicu Vodă” by Alexandru Davila, Ion in “Năpasta” by Ion L. Caragiale and in other important roles of those times.

Under his guidance, a new generation of artists appeared, such as Tony Bulandra, Ion Manolescu, Maria Ventura or Maria Filotti.

Constantin C. Nottara (1890 – 1951)

The son of the actor Nottara, the great composer Constantin C. Nottara was one of the most important Romanian composers. Former student of George Enescu, Constantin C. Nottara was one of the founding members of the Society of Romanian Composers, and the founder of the Bucharest City Orchestra (1929).