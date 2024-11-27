The importance of the first three months after bariatric surgery: Nutrition and Psychology. Recommendations from Dr. Dejeu’s team

The first three months after bariatric surgery are essential for long-term success in the fight against extra pounds. Dr. Viorel Dejeu and his multidisciplinary team, recognized as the most sought-after in Romania for bariatric surgery, emphasize the importance of proper nutrition and psychological and moral support during this period.

How you lose weight in the first three months after an operation can say a lot about how you will manage to maintain it in the long term. This initial period of weight loss may seem straightforward, as dropping pounds can come almost effortlessly. However, this is exactly the time when you need the most support in terms of nutrition and psychology.

Nutrition: On a dietary level, bariatric surgery requires significant changes in the patient’s diet. The team of nutritionists and dietitians will work together to create a personalized plan that includes suggestions for a balanced menu designed to support healthy eating habits. In order to maintain the results of the procedure, it is essential that the patient strictly follows the post-operative diet, which consists of four fundamental steps:

Clear Fluids : The first 2 weeks it is recommended to consume clear fluids and protein supplements.

: The first 2 weeks it is recommended to consume clear fluids and protein supplements. Soft purees : The next 2 weeks, puree foods for easier digestion.

: The next 2 weeks, puree foods for easier digestion. Usual Purees : After another 2 weeks, introduce more consistent purees.

: After another 2 weeks, introduce more consistent purees. Solids: After 6 weeks, solid foods can be gradually integrated into the diet.

Essential advice from Dr. Viorel Dejeu: “Stick to protein in the first three months when losing weight is fastest! This will help you maintain as much muscle mass as possible.” Protein is the building blocks of muscle and adequate intake will prevent muscle loss and support overall recovery.

Exercise: Maintaining and even building muscle mass through regular physical activity is equally important. More muscle mass means a faster metabolism, which translates into more calorie burn and less chance of regaining weight in the long term.

Whatever your age, physical activity brings major health benefits. “Overcome prejudices and prioritize your health, whatever your age!” – Dr. Viorel Dejeu

Ignoring these issues can lead to significant muscle loss and compromise long-term results.

Psychology: Emotional support in the first three months after surgery plays a crucial role in long-term success. Patients need essential support from team psychologists to adjust to new living habits. It is vital that the patient maintains their emotional health, and the psychologist can provide the necessary strategies to get through this often challenging transition period.

For those seeking excellence in post-operative care, Dr. Viorel Dejeu and his multidisciplinary team provide the support and expertise needed to achieve and maintain health goals. The team is comprised of the best specialists in surgery, nutrition and psychology, providing a holistic recovery plan that improves patients’ short- and long-term outcomes while minimizing the risks of complications and re-injury.