The Inhuman Murderers Were Not Only In Bucha

On April 7, 2022, the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Gusarovka, the Kharkiv region, from the Russian invaders. Rescuers began searching and providing assistance, as in other cities and villages. The evidence found by the Ukrainian army was as shocking as the crimes in Bucha.

In the basement of one of the houses were found burnt parts of the bodies of three people. Among the dead — a child. The police think the Russian occupiers may have abused people, tortured them, and used them for their ends before killing them.

Read more here.