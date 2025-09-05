The Inner – Mapping Inside Debuts in Bucharest, Oct 18-19

On October 18–19, Bucharest will host one of the most important events dedicated to well-being, emotional health, and personal development – The Inner – Mapping Inside. After four successful editions in Cluj, with over 20,000 participants, The Inner comes to Bucharest for the first time, bringing together international and national experts recognized for their contributions to psychology, emotional health, and personal development.

The event is a national landmark, having been present for the last three years at festivals such as Untold Festival, where it created a special area for inner exploration, with thousands of participants and dozens of interactive workshops. This unique experience will now be brought to the capital in an extended two-day format. The conferences will take place at the NORD Events Center by Globalworth, and the workshops at the EKA – Wellness Center.

”The Inner is both a collective and personal experience, a space where science, psychology, and art come together to offer participants inspiration and real tools for a more balanced life. Throughout the editions organized in Cluj-Napoca, we have felt the support and interest of a strong community in Bucharest, and this new edition in the capital is a natural step, born out of the desire to be closer to those who believed in this experience from the very beginning”, says Neli Borza organizator The Inner – Mapping Inside.

The Inner is designed as an experience. Every detail, from the lighting in the room to the quality of information and the type of workshops, is intended to create a safe space for growth and discovery. The Inner is designed to offer participants a complex and integrated experience through a theoretical part consisting of conferences, but also a practical part consisting of exploration within the workshops.

Internationally renowned names, experts, and best-selling authors will be coming to Bucharest:

Daniel Lieberman – World-renowned expert in mental health, psychiatrist, and author of the international bestseller Dopamine will talk about how dopamine works in our lives, how it influences motivation, creativity, and impulses, and how it can become an ally in personal balance.

Carl Honoré – Father of the “Slow Livin” movement, bestselling author and internationally recognized expert on redefining balance in a world that is constantly rushing. Honoré brings the art of slowing down to the forefront as a modern solution for a healthier and more conscious life.

Danae Mercer – Award-winning journalist, content creator, and former editor-in-chief of Women’s Health Middle East, Danae is visiting Romania for the first time. Danae is globally recognized for her honest and courageous approach to self-image in the digital age, promoting self-acceptance and combating the unrealistic standards imposed by social media.

Prof. Asoc. Cristina Schmidt – Internationally acclaimed specialist in transgenerational inheritance and psychotherapist, he offers the public an essential perspective on how the experiences and traumas of our ancestors can influence our present choices, relationships, and emotional health.

Master Zuan – Manager of the European Shaolin Temple, known for his wisdom and for the way he brings discipline and balance from the art of Shaolin into everyday life, is at The Inner for the fourth year with a live demonstration on how we can remain anchored in the midst of urban chaos.

Details about the program, speakers and workshops available on the website: https://theinner.ro/bucuresti/.