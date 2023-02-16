The Lacul Morii dam could fail in a strong earthquake

Construction engineers warn that in the event of a strong earthquake, Morii Lake could flood Bucharest. The dam built more than 30 years ago has not been maintained and the amount of water it holds is far too high. In reply, the representatives of Romanian Waters say that the dam is periodically checked and it was built to withstand an earthquake of magnitude 8.5.

Stretched over 246 hectares and with 14 million cubic meters of stored water, Morii Lake could represent a danger in the event of a strong earthquake, experts warn.

“Simulations were made. If this dam were to fail or crack through this bank of earth, because of this large volume of water, 14 million cubic meters – maybe more – and the difference in level, all of Independence Beach would be flooded and the water would rise on the 1-2 floor. As a preventive, precautionary measure, let’s empty the dam, let’s examine it,” said Marius Marinescu, construction engineer, quoted by Digi24.

The dam was built in 1986, and over the years there have only been occasional interventions aimed at the water evacuation facilities, not the maintenance of the banks.

“The slopes have not been maintained since they were made, that’s clear. You see that in many areas they have simply collapsed. What a danger it is: water seeps in, digs under these concrete slabs that hold the natural slope. To maintain the dam periodically, otherwise the lake is not a danger. The only danger is in case of an extraordinarily large earthquake, compared to the data we are recording in Romania, the dam might fail”, Dan Trifu, environmental engineer, explained.

However, representatives of Apelor Române national company say that they regularly check the dam and that the scenario that the dam fails has a very low probability, because it was made to withstand an earthquake of a maximum magnitude of 8.5.

The Lacul Morii dam would be modernized in the next 3 years with funding from the PNRR.