The largest interior fresco in Romania to be restored this fall

The famous mural was made 88 years ago by the artist Cecilia Cuțescu-Stork, the first woman in Europe to hold a university department of art

This is the largest interior fresco in Romania

The restoration process will begin this fall

One United Properties, one of the leading green developers of residential, mixed use and office real estate in Romania, will support the restoration of the largest interior fresco in Romania, the famous fresco in the Aula Magna at the Academy of Economic Studies. “History of the Romanian business”, a mural made by the artist Cecilia Cuţescu-Storck 88 years ago, is unique in its design with an area of over 100 square meters. The restoration of the fresco will begin this fall.

“It is a great joy for us, for One United Properties, to be able to support the restoration and conservation of a work of art that has become the symbol of the first economic university in Romania. We will be part of this important step of the Academy of Economic Studies because it is our desire to get involved, in the long run, in protecting and promoting the Romanian Heritage and in supporting education”, said Andrei Diaconescu, co-founder of One United Properties.

The restoration of the fresco in Aula Magna of the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest supported by One United Properties will begin in September this year and will be dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the university. For 6 months, five specialists in the field will work to restore the over 100 square meters fresco. The oil painting made between 1932-1933 by the artist Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck, the first woman in Europe to hold a university art department, illustrates over a hundred life-size characters, arranged in six successive registers, depicting the Romanian trade over time. The project includes the complete restoration of this emblematic work and is coordinated by the renowned specialist, prof. Univ. dr. Maria Dumbrăviceanu, from the National University of Arts Bucharest, Department of Conservation and Restoration. So far, the work has been restored three times, and the new restoration will preserve its authenticity and value.

„Following the thorough expertise of the best specialists in the field in the country, the work requires a new restoration intervention. The most complicated thing to solve was to find the right sponsors for this important project for us. And here we are happy and honoured to have obtained the financial support of the prestigious One United Properties for the realization of this important project for us and, especially, for the tens of generations that will follow us here, in the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest. We express our gratitude and admiration for this noble joint approach in which our university collaborates with the top business environment in Romania to save a precious symbol, a piece of heritage art and to convey a message of optimism, respect and trust in the true values of life and society”, added PhD university professor Nicolae Istudor, Rector of the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies.

Through the importance and value of this sponsorship, One United Properties becomes the first Platinum Partner of the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest.

The Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest is the leader of higher economic and public administration education in Romania and South-Eastern Europe, well positioned in the prestigious international rankings. With a tradition of over 108 years, the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest is a modern university, which constantly adapts to the challenges of the market economy in close connection with the requirements of the business environment. ASE is in a permanent dynamic, always offering new opportunities to the over 23,000 members of its university community.