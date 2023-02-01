The lawyer who defended Mike Tyson and Michael Jackson, co-opted in the “global team” of Tate brothers’ defenders

The British millionaires Andrew and Tristan Tate are making another attempt to get out of custody, and on Wednesday they were taken to the Bucharest Court of Appeal, which judges a new appeal against the decision to extend the arrest warrants issued in their name.

The Tate brothers co-opted into the team of lawyers Tina Glandian, who defended several American stars, such as Mike Tyson, Chris Brown, but also Michael Jackson.

“Tina Glandian came to join our team. We have put together a global team, given the global dimension of this case. We have full confidence in the Romanian judicial system to provide an honest and fair investigation, but we have put together a very cohesive team that works like a well-oiled machine. Tina came to join the team,” said Mateea Petrescu, “communications director” in the Tate case.

In fact, Tina Glandian, the lawyer of the American stars, visited the two British millionaires in the custody of the Capital Police on Tuesday evening.

On January 20, the preventive arrest warrants for the Tate brothers and their two accomplices were extended by 30 days by the Bucharest Court.

The British millionaires contested the decision at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, where they were taken on Wednesday morning. Andrew and Tristan Tate left the Bucharest Court of Appeal around 12:00, and the court’s ruling is pending.

The two British brothers, along with their two accomplices – a former policewoman and Andrew Tate’s girlfriend – have been in custody since December 30, 2022.

The Tate brothers and the two young accomplices are accused by DIICOT of constituting a criminal group organized for the purpose of recruitment, accommodation and exploitation, by forcing some women to create materials with pornographic content, intended for distribution for a fee on profile websites. From these activities, he would have obtained important sums of money.

According to the prosecutors, the Tate brothers recruited young women under the pretext of starting a love relationship, after which they took them to a house in Ilfov County, where they were forced to produce video clips that were then posted on websites for adults. The two brothers misled young women that they wanted a marriage/cohabitation relationship and that they had real feelings of love for them (“loverboy” method).