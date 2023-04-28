The lightest bicycle in the world, invented by a Romanian, a really big hit at Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions

The lightest bicycle in the world is the star these days at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, 2023 edition. Made of wood, the bike weighs a solid 2,924g and, in addition to weighing close to the world record, is also environmentally friendly, says inventor Dan Sobol from county of Arad (western Romania).

To make the lightest bicycle in the world, Dan Sobol worked for about 6 months, during which he made and glued more than 1,500 wooden parts. “I really like wood and working with wood. In addition, I also wanted to prove that the materials used so far: steel, aluminum, various composites, can be beaten with an organic material”, the inventor used to say in 2018, as quoted by Digi24.

“The most attractive piece of Arad is the bicycle made by Dan Sobol, the lightest world, which many visitors pick up, analyze, admire. I will initiate a program to present this invention in all high schools in the county , where I want to organize, in partnership with the School Inspectorate, laboratories to present Arad’s inventions and innovations, in order to increase the interest of young people in this field“, the vice-president of CJ Arad, Ionel Bulbuc posted on social media.