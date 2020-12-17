The list of states from the ‘yellow zone’ updated: Italy out, Moldova, the Netherlands and Cyprus in

The Government in Bucharest has today updated the list of countries with a high epidemiological risk, meaning that those coming from this countries to Romania must stay under quarantine for 14 days.

Italy has been removed from this list, so the Romanians who work there and want to return to Romania for the winter holidays are not forced anymore to stay in quarantine.

However, other states have been added on the list, including Turkey, Moldova, Cyprus and the Netherlands. In this case, the measure is applied in 24 hours since the release of the list.

Those coming from the countries on this list are compelled to stay under quarantine for 14 days. They can get out of quarantine after the tenth day of they take a Covid test in the 8th day and the result is negative and they do not present specific symptoms.

People who had COVID-19 in the past 90 days are not compelled into quarantine anymore.

The list of countries on the yellow area:

Serbia

Georgia

Croatia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Montenegro

San Marino

Slovenia

Belize

USA

Andorra

Jersey

Curaçao

Sweden

Hungary

Panama

Switzerland

Liechtenstein

North Macedonia

Czechia

Azerbaijan

Puerto Rico

Palestine

The Netherlands

French Polynesia

Cyprus

Bulgaria

Portugal

Denmark

Slovakia

Turkey

Republic of Moldova

Austria

Armenia

Latvia

Estonia

Jordan