The moment when the coach with Greek tourists hits the speed limiter at Unirii passageway

The moment when the coach with Greek tourists crashes heavily into the speed limiter at the Unirii crossing in Bucharest was captured by surveillance cameras.

In the images captured by the surveillance cameras, you can see how the bus carrying 47 Greek tourists crashes into the height limiter at the entrance to the Union Passage. Although the vehicle had a speed of approximately 40 km/h, the impact was strong due to its load and size. The coach had 3.8 metres high and the speed limit was for vehicles that had no more than 3.5 m high.

The accident took place on Friday, in Unii passageway in the Capital, involving a bus carrying Greek citizens. As a result of the accident, a 53-year-old man died, while other tens were injured. Four of the 13 people hospitalized were discharged on Sunday and some others in the following days. At present, only three of the Greek injured tourists are still in hospital.

A woman hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Floreasca Hospital was extubated, she is conscious and has communicated with her family, who request that she be transported by ambulance to her hometown.

The bus driver was tested with the DrugTest device, the result being negative. According to the Road Brigade, a criminal investigation file has been opened for culpable homicide and culpable bodily injury.

Greek media say the coach set off with two drivers, but one got food poisoning and got off in Thessaloniki, and the other driver drove alone for 16 hours. The Greek driver was interviewed by the police from the Bucharest Road Brigade. He told them that he didn’t see the traffic lights before the Unirii passageway and that’s how the accident happened.

In the 3 months since the completion of the rehabilitation and the reopening of Unirii Passafe, there have been no less than seven such incidents, including the one around Christmas. In all seven cases, a vehicle over 3.5m high hit the gauge barrier or ended up getting stuck in the passage.

So, no less than seven professional drivers, from three different countries (Romania, Turkey and Greece) committed the same mistake, in the same place, within just three months.

What the bus driver’s lawyer says

According to his lawyer, the police revoked his right to drive on Romanian territory. The man returned to Greece, but is obliged to appear in Romania whenever he is called by the authorities. “He was, psychologically speaking, broken. We recommended that we use the right to remain silent, because any statement could be used against him, which was recorded,” said Alecsandru Mateescu, the Greek driver’s lawyer, according to stirilorprotv.ro.

The driver is 52 years old and has over 20 years of experience as a professional driver. His lawyer claims he has never been involved in a road accident before and, before being employed by the transport company that owns the coach, he worked as a school bus driver.

“From the direction of Mărășești – Piața Unirii there was not a continuous line with white, as such we cannot impute to him that he took it to the left, because the GPS guided him. And he had a split-second choice of right or left, and he chose left, unfortunately. I say the bad hour. He braked immediately, because they have a quick braking system, but that huge thing collapsed and broke the coach in two”, said the driver’s lawyer.