The most expensive gift on Women’s Day in Romania was almost 10,000 euros, analysis finds

On International Women’s Day, the gift market increased by 64% between March 1-8, 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to an analysis by a local digital marketing agency. Thus, the most expensive product ordered from the Romanian online during this period, a luxury watch created by a French fashion house, cost 49,000 lei (approximately 10,000 euros).

According to the analysis, on International Women’s Day, the most ordered products were perfumes and cosmetics, and the average order value was 355 lei, a slight increase compared to last year, from 352.5 lei. The most ordered perfume was Mademoiselle Chanel, which costs between 400 lei and 800 lei depending on the quantity and online offers.

At the same time, between March 1-8, 2023, the number of transactions increased by 63% compared to the same period last year. Also, the number of users in online stores in the gift niche has increased by almost 60% compared to the same period in 2022, with the majority of them being men.

“The growth of online gift shop revenues is driven by several main factors, including higher demand for gifts and the growing habit of ordering more and more online. An important role in the increase in sales, by around 30%, is played by technology for identifying the products that generate the highest sales and profit, facilitating their effective promotion. For maximum results, we use the TRUDA platform, the most advanced technology for analysing data and product performance in an online store, to generate higher sales for customers”, says Daniel Slăvenie, CEO of the digital marketing agency.

Along with the increase in income in the gift niche, the marketing costs for online promotion have increased, more precisely the CPC (cost per click) is higher by 30% compared to last year.

Thus, the monthly budgets allocated by companies vary between 1,000 euros and 200,000 euros for promotion through PPC campaigns (Google Shopping Ads, Facebook Ads) and SEO campaigns, with the aim of increasing the number of customers, sales, and the value of the average order, but also increasing brand visibility.