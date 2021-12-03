The new list of countries at epidemiological risk. France and Portugal enter the red zone, Spain enters the yellow zone

The National Committee for Emergency Situations approved in the meeting of Friday, December 3, the new list of countries / territories with high epidemiological risk. According to the list, France and Portugal will be on the red list, and Spain is entering the yellow zone as the Covid incidence rises.

The red zone includes France, Portugal, Mauritius and the Northern Mariana Islands.

In the yellow zone:

• from the red zone, following the decrease of the incidence: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Macedonia, the Republic of Moldova, Mongolia and Belize;

• from the green zone, following the increase of the incidence: Spain, Sweden, Vietnam and Brunei Darussalam;

The green area includes Guam, Guyana, Suriname, the US Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos Islands.