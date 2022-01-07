The new list of countries at epidemiological risk: Republic of Moldova and Romania, in the green zone

The list of states considered to be at epidemiological risk was updated on Friday by the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU).

Most states are in the red area, with a Covid incidence higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days. Such countries as Denmark, Cyprus, Iceland, UK, Malta, France, Greece, Spain, Switzerland, Ireland, Portugal, USA, Italy, Belgium, Australia, Norway, Sweden, Finland , the Netherlands, Israel, Germany Turkey, Poland, Austria are on the red list.

In the yellow area there are states like Serbia, United Arab Emirates, Russia, Mauritius, Albania, Columbia, and in the green area there are countries like Romania, Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, South Korea, Peru, Chile, Singapore, Kenya, Tunisia, Thailand.