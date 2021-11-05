The new list of countries at epidemiological risk. The Czech Republic and Hungary enter the red zone

The National Committee for Emergency Situations has updated the list of countries / territories with high epidemiological risk. According to CNSU, Hungary and the Czech Republic enter the red zone, while Israel goes green, following the decrease in incidence.

The red zone included: The Czech Republic, Hungary, Denmark, Iceland, Luxembourg, the Maldives and the Cayman Islands;

The yellow area included:

-from the red zone, following the decrease in incidence: United States of America and Saint Kitts and Nevis;

-in the green zone, following the increase in incidence: Poland, Norway, San Marino and Andorra;

The green area included: Israel, Cuba, Costa Rica, Guyana, Bahamas, Grenada, Sint Maarten, Antigua and Barbuda and the US Virgin Islands.

People who come from the yellow zone are not quarantined if they are vaccinated against COVID-19, have gone through the disease or have a PCR test, not older than 72 hours.

If a person comes from the red zone, they are either vaccinated or sick or quarantined. The test no longer exempts people from quarantine.

The quarantine measure applies for 14 days, but the provision that if a quarantined person takes a COVID-19 test on the eighth day of quarantine and the result is negative, he can leave the quarantine on the tenth day.