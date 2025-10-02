October marks the International Pet Day, a celebration of the special bond between humans and their animal companions. Romania stands out in Europe for its love of pets, with Ioana Mocanu, Group Brand Manager Omnichannel Brands Purina Adriatic, Bulgaria and Romania at Nestlé, highlighting that the country leads the continent in pet ownership.

According to recent data, Romania is home to 4.6 million cats and 4.1 million dogs, with approximately 49% of households having at least one cat and approximately 42% having at least one dog, placing Romania at the top of the EU countries in terms of the number of cats per household.

In Romania, almost half of dogs are fed with specific food, while only 37% of cats consume the same type of food. The specific food production process ensures that raw materials are carefully selected for their contribution to the nutritional and qualitative value of the finished product, and product batches are delivered from the factory only after meeting all food safety criteria and quality checks. The significant increase in the percentage of animals fed this way in recent years suggests the significant growth potential of the category, as well as educational efforts about the benefits of complete and balanced nutrition.

“We are observing increased attention for: products with natural ingredients, as well as formulas adapted to special needs (allergies, sensitivities, age). Also, transparency regarding ingredients, as well as care for the environment through the transition to recyclable packaging are becoming purchasing criteria for owners. Consumers are increasingly looking for quality and responsibility,” says Ioana Mocanu, Group Brand Manager Omnichannel Brands Purina Adriatic, Bulgaria and Romania, Nestlé.

At the same time, Purina collaborates with over 2,000 veterinarians across Romania to encourage responsible pet ownership through proper nutrition and care. While urban areas show significant progress, rural regions still face challenges such as low sterilization rates. To address this, Purina partners with NGOs to facilitate pet adoptions, resulting in 50,000 animals finding new homes in Romania last year. Additionally, Purina organizes educational events in over 350 schools to instill responsible pet care habits among children.

As a matter of fact, collaboration with veterinarians is a main pillar of Purina Nestlé’s philosophy. The innovation and research process at Purina encompasses internal research teams, nutrition centres and collaborations with veterinarians and clinics for the development of new products and nutritional solutions for different sensitivities and pathologies, as well as tolerance, acceptability and nutritional efficiency studies. In practice, this means clinical consultations for formulations, controlled studies (trials), post-launch clinical feedback and educational programs for veterinarians. These collaborations ensure that recipes meet both nutritional and medical needs (e.g. diets for renal failure, dermatological or digestive conditions). We constantly research the needs of animals, depending on age, size and lifestyle, and bring innovations that ensure they live longer and healthier lives.

“At Purina, we consider pets to be part of the family. World Animal Day is an opportunity to celebrate the special bond between people and their pets, as well as to highlight our commitment to their well-being – through quality nutrition, but also through social and educational programs, so that as many families in Romania as possible can enjoy healthy and happy pets,” adds Ioana Mocanu.

PURINA® also contributes to the development and strengthening of the pet-loving community in Romania. The PURINA® Better Together program provides support and resources to help pet owners provide their pets with adequate and healthy nutrition, promote physical activity and encourage responsible pet adoption.

The Connection between pets and people is unique and knowing the emotional benefits, Nestlé Romania implemented the Pets at Work project in 2022, which offers employees the opportunity to bring their puppies to the office. PURINA® encourages any company that wishes to adopt this program and can provide the rules of the initiative (details).

Innovation in Pet Nutrition and Health

Dan Urcan, Scientific Veterinary Coordinator at Purina, emphasizes the brand’s commitment to nutritional innovation. Purina Pro Plan products target issues such as food allergies, and the company has invested in veterinary faculties in Iași and Cluj, including a cutting-edge laboratory for human-animal interaction. Cat allergies, for instance, can now be addressed nutritionally—a world-first innovation developed over more than a decade across multiple Purina centers.

Supporting Special Needs and Therapy Programs

Beyond advanced nutrition, PURINA® also invests in social responsibility initiatives: supporting the adoption of stray animals, supporting local NGOs and running education programs for children and families on how to care for animals responsibly. Nestlé Purina Romania also actively supports therapy and emotional support initiatives. In partnership with the NGO Magic Dream and programs like Doctors, dogs are trained to assist individuals with special needs. Projects include therapy for neuropsychiatric patients, placing dogs in families with children on the autism spectrum, and training dogs for emotional support.

One notable story is Shawn, a one-year-old dachshund puppy, trained to provide such emotional support for its owner, demonstrating how early socialization and tailored training can significantly impact both the human being and the pet. Research shows that children with disabilities who interact with specially trained dogs have a 30% higher chance of forming friendships. Training guide dogs for the visually impaired remains the most challenging, often requiring a minimum of two years.

Through these programs, Purina aims to double the number of beneficiaries receiving support from therapy and emotional assistance dogs, further strengthening the bond between humans and their pets while improving lives across Romania.