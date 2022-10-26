The peony has officially become the National Flower of Romania

Klaus Iohannis promulgated, on Wednesday, the law by which the peony is declared the National Flower of Romania.

“The peony flower, from the Paeoniaceae family, is declared as the National Flower of Romania. In order to mark the National Flower of Romania, a Peony Festival, a horticultural event, is organized annually, at the national and local level, in which they will be exhibited in arrangements landscaping and ornamental different species of peony. On this occasion, in the framework of scientific symposia, the biological and ornamental characteristics of different species of peony, especially the wild ones, will be presented,” the law states.

The local public administration authorities can materially and logistically support the maintenance and protection of Romanian peony natural reserves and will take measures to adapt the different peony species existing in other countries to the pedo-climatic conditions in Romania.

The law also provides that the local public administration authorities can annually organize floral exhibitions centered on the peony and will be able to set up spaces in parks and public gardens reserved for the cultivation of the peony flower. The county councils can take measures for the establishment and maintenance of mini-botanical gardens where peony flowers occupy distinct spaces and can support the arrangement of peony alleys as an urban landscape flower.

The Plastic Artists Union will support the local organization of painting exhibitions dedicated to the peony flower. At the same time, it is foreseen that Romfilatelia will include in its plan of philatelic issues the issuing of some slips and stamps dedicated to the peony flower.