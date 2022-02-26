The Red Cross Romania launches fundraising call for Ukrainian citizens

The Romanian Red Cross expresses its deep concern about the rapid deterioration of the situation in Ukraine, which has devastating consequences for the civilian population. Hundreds of thousands of people living near the contact area regularly face a lack of access to food, water and electricity. This is their daily reality of almost eight years of continuous violence that now causes them to flee the war.

“In this period of tension and unrest, our priority is to allocate resources to help the civilian population that will reach the territory of Romania. People caught in the middle of these events need to be supported and protected. The Romanian Red Cross, according to its mandate, is in permanent collaboration with national and local authorities and provides logistical, human and material support to strengthen the response as needed. It is time to get involved and show solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” said Ioan Silviu Lefter, general manager of the Romanian Red Cross.

In order to come to the aid of the Ukrainian citizens who left their country, the Romanian Red Cross launches the humanitarian appeal “Humanity has no borders”. Donations can be made through the Romanian Red Cross website: www.crucearosie.ro or directly in the campaign accounts opened at BRD Agenția Piața Romana:

RO76BRDE410SV07590484100 (Lei)

RO12BRDE410SV31714694100 (Euro)

RO88BRDE410SV36413794100 (USD)

Save the Children Romania also announced that its teams are on the ground, near the border points with Ukraine, and provides humanitarian assistance to children and their families who are fleeing the war.

About 60 children between the ages of 0 and 12 from Ukraine received assistance and toys on Friday by the NGO’s branch in Suceava.