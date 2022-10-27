The relation of Romanians living in urban areas with cooking

Despite the fact that almost three quarters of urban Romanians believe that house responsibilities should be equally shared among women and men, in reality this applies in only 27% of the cases.

43% of Romanians from urban areas spend between 5 and 7 hours or more per week in the kitchen, equal to an extra work day.

When it comes to cooking, women are responsible for preparing meals in 53% of the cases, compared to men only 5%, while for 28% of respondents, the task falls to both partners.

The study aimed to analyse trends in household responsibilities among Romanians from urban areas, with a focus on their habits and perceptions in relation to home-cooked meals.

Current relationship with cooking

When it comes to cooking, women are the ones in charge of preparing family meals (53%), while only in 5% of the cases, men have this responsibility. However, study shows a trend of balancing household tasks related to cooking in urban areas, revealing that in 28% of the cases, both partners are preparing meals at home.

The results show that cooking is only experienced as a pleasure if it takes between 1 and 2 hours per week, then it becomes stressful for 26% of respondents. When the time spent in the kitchen increases to 3-4 hours per week, cooking becomes unpleasant for 23% of Romanians in urban areas, mainly for women and people aged 18-29, regardless of their marital status. However, 29% of respondents said they can cook as much as they like, associating cooking at home with moments of relaxation.

Alternating cooking at home with ordering food – the new normal for urban Romanians

The survey shows that the majority of urban Romanians (43%) are still cooking every day or almost every day, while 38% cook every 2-3 days. These are mainly women and people aged 30 to 39. In terms of hours spent in the kitchen, the results show that 43% of them cook between 5 and 7 hours and more than 7 hours a week, equivalent to an extra work day per week.

As an alternative to cooking, 48% of Romanians from big cities occasionally choose to order food at home, more than a quarter (26%) usually during weekends, while 16% order once every 2-3 days. In terms of when Romanians choose to cook or order in, the survey highlights dinner, lunch with family (63%) and children’s meals (60%) as main cooking occasions, while weekend meals (34%) and after work dinner (34%) as main ordering in occasions.

The results also shows that the amount of money spent by 56% of respondents on preparing a meal goes between 51 and 100 lei, the same amount that 55% of respondents spend on a food order at home. In addition, 38% of respondents consider that the food they order is more varied than home-coooked meals. In addition, the survey reveals that alternating cooking with ordering a meal at home is seen as a pleasure for 39% of Romanians.

Your place is in the kitchen when you want it to be – the new Tazz campaign with Delia, Adrian Despot and Chef Sorin Bontea

“We launched this study to see how much time Romanians from urban areas spend in the kitchen. The findings speak for themselves: almost half of the respondents said they spend between 5 and 7 hours or even more a week in the kitchen, equivalent to one extra working day a week. The results of the survey thus confirm the main idea behind our new campaign: “Your place is in the kitchen when you want it to be”, where we wanted to tell Romanians that when they don’t have the time or inspiration to cook at home, it’s ok to indulge their cravings with an order, without feeling guilty.”, said Răzvan Acsente, Chief Marketing Officer Tazz.

Tazz has launched a new communication campaign centered on the TOT CE VREI song and a cinematic video starring the three Tazz ambassadors – Delia, Adrian Despot and Chef Sorin Bontea. The message behind the campaign is “Your place is in the kitchen when you want it to be”, a manifesto through which Tazz wants to offer Romanians an alternative for those days when there is no time, mood or energy for cooking.

The survey was conducted by Tazz in partnership with Cult Market Research on a sample of over 500 urban dwellers, 51% women and 49% men, aged between 18 and 50.