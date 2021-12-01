The Romania NOW initiative, visible on the biggest screens in the world

On December 1, on the occasion of Romania’s National Day, millions of people around the world watched the most beautiful images in Romania in a video spot broadcast on screens located in cities in the United States, the Middle East, Europe and Australia.

The images that made up the spot are the winners of the Romania NOW photography contest, initiated by Nordis Group in November. Through the RomaniaNOW initiative, Nordis Group proposes the widest mobilization of talent and forces to increase the positive perception of Romania.

So, Romania is again in the limelight in ones of the biggest cities in the world: New York, London, Dubai, Rome, Tel Aviv, Sydney and Bucharest, for the second year in a row.

“This is the second consecutive year in which we manage to bring Romania on the big screens of the world, this time as part of the Romania NOW initiative, meant to consolidate the positive image of our country. In places such as Thomson Reuters and Nasdaq in New York, Navona Square in Rome and Jumeirah Beach Residence in Dubai, Nordis has managed to position itself alongside elite international brands and exhibit representative photos from Romania. This action strengthens our belief that we live in an extraordinary country, which is a tourist destination to be considered by even the most demanding tourists. The projects developed by Nordis are the most impressive hotel and residential complexes in the country, where customers receive premium holidays or successful long-term investments. Romania NOW emphasizes the natural beauty we rely on when we promote the advantages of all these places as luxury destinations “, said Emanuel Poștoacă, founder of Nordis Group.