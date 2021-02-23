The Romanian 91yo veteran who got the anti-Covid jab 85 years after the one against smallpox

Romanian war veteran Sabin Husariu, aged 91, has taken the first major vaccine after eight decades. Vaccinated against smallpox when he was 6, he has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus 85 years later.

According to the National Committee of Vaccination Coordination, Husariu is “an example of morality at the age of 91”.

“War veteran Sabin Husariu has been vaccinated against COVID-19 for he lived in times when vaccines used to save the world from serious diseases and for he always looks on the bright side. The only major vaccine taken so far was the one against smallpox, 85 years ago, when he was only 6 years old”, said the Vaccination Committee.

Sabin Husariu, aged 91, veteran of the WWII and representative of the National Association of the War Veterans, the “Avram Iancu” Cluj branch has got vaccinated at “Dr. Constantin Papilian” Emergency Hospital in Cluj-Napoca.

Born in a disadvantaged locality, to a refugee father, and army brat since he was 12, Husariu took the vaccine against smallpox 85 years ago.

The smallpox vaccine was the first vaccine developed against a contagious disease. In 1796, the British doctor Edward Jenner demonstrated that an infection with the relatively mild cowpox virus conferred immunity against the deadly smallpox virus. Cowpox served as a natural vaccine until the modern smallpox vaccine emerged in the 19th century. From 1958 to 1977, the World Health Organization conducted a global vaccination campaign that eradicated smallpox , making it the only human disease to be eradicated. Although routine smallpox vaccination is no longer performed on the general public, the vaccine is still being produced to guard against bio-terrorism.