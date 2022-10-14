The Royal Train begins its symbolic journey from Cluj-Napoca to Alba Iulia

The Royal Train kicks off the symbolic journey organized on the occasion of the Centenary of the Coronation from Alba Iulia, the starting point being the Cluj-Napoca Railway Station, where a military ceremony will take place.

The Royal Train, in which will be Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Crown, and Prince Radu, together with Princess Sofia, will leave Cluj-Napoca on Friday and stop at Câmpia Turzii, Aiud, Teiuş. On Saturday, it will arrive in Alba Iulia.

During the journey with the Royal Train, the Royal Family will be accompanied by volunteers of the Romanian Red Cross, Olympic students and representatives of projects under High Royal Patronage.

The Royal Train will depart from Cluj-Napoca Railway Station on Friday, at 1:05 p.m. At 12:50 p.m., a military ceremony will take place on the station platform. The first stop will be in Câmpia Turzii Station, at 2:08 p.m., followed by Aiud, at 2:55 p.m., and Teiuş, at 3:20 p.m. In each of these stations, the Royal Train will stop for ten minutes, and the public will have access to the platforms.

The Royal Train will enter Alba Iulia Station on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m., access to the station platform being free. After the arrival ceremony, the Royal Train can be visited by the public, that day, between 11.00 and 18.00.

Also on Saturday, starting at 11:00, the Royal Family will take part in a Te Deum at the Orthodox Cathedral of the Coronation in Alba Iulia and in the Coronation Parade, on Pietonala Mihai Viteazul, as well as in the presentation of royal volumes in the Union Hall.

“Her Majesty Margareta and Her Royal Highness Princess Radu, together with Her Royal Highness Princess Sofia, will make this trip with the Royal Train in honor of a historical moment with profound significance for the development of the modern Romanian state,” says the Press Office of the Royal House.