The story of Masha, the Ukrainian bear who took refuge at the Bear Sanctuary in Zărnești
Ukrainian residents and volunteers from other countries are trying to save many animals trapped Russian-bombed areas of Ukraine, either in zoos or circuses.
Such a Ukrainian she-bear received her second chance at life, in the Zarnesti sanctuary, after an animal protection association brought her to our country. So far, she has lived in a circus for 22 years.
Masha, a 22-year-old bear, has lived in a cage all her life, in the care of a circus team from Ukraine. It came to the attention of an animal protection association in our country long before the war in Ukraine kicked off and they tried to relocate her to the bear sanctuary in Zărnești, Romania at the beginning of March, but the war prevented the transfer.
“Millions of Friends” Association from Romania managed to bring Masha to our country earlier this week. He traveled 20 hours on the road.
Paula Ciotloș – vice-president of the Millions of Friends Association: “It was a time when we almost didn’t hope we could save her. It was quite difficult to bring it down after everything was canceled on March 1 when it was due to come due to the war. She was in an area where there had been no bombing so far, but they were about 40 km away.”
Overall, there are currently 117 bears living in the Bear Sanctuary in Zarnesti.