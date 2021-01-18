The trauma of living in captivity: She-bear spinning in circles although it’s free

Ina, a she-bear that has lived in a small cage at the Zoo In Piatra Neamt for the past 20 years, has been caught on camera while spinning circles, like she’s be in an imaginary cage, although she now enjoys a much more generous space outside at the Bear Sanctuary in Zărnești.

“This is the image of trauma that sometimes never heals and is never forgotten,” said the representatives of the Millions of Friends NGO, which, after many years of notifications, managed to bring the she-bear to the Bear Sanctuary in Zarnesti, with the help of the National Environment Guard.

Ina the she-bear shared a single small enclosure with her sister, Anca at the Piatra Neamt Zoo.

The only solution found by the manager of the zoo back then was a weekly twist between the two she-bear sisters, reports Timișoara Online.

The video available here.