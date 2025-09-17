The U.S. Embassy has marked the 20th anniversary of American Spaces in Romania — an important milestone celebrating two decades of cultural exchange, educational collaboration, and the enduring U.S.-Romania bilateral relationship. This anniversary year celebration kicked off with an opening event on September 17 at the American Corner in Craiova, in partnership with the Alexandru and Aristia Aman County Library Dolj.

American Spaces stand as vital centers promoting the core American values of democracy and shared security interests. Throughout this anniversary year, all 10 official American Spaces across Romania will host commemorative events showcasing the impact of American leadership in culture and education.

At the kick-off anniversary event on September 17, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Michael Dickerson, said: “The anniversary provides a moment to reflect on the historic achievements of the U.S.-Romania relationship, recognize the contributions of those who have advanced these ties, and motivate continued engagement for a secure and prosperous future.”

This 20 year celebration highlights how American Spaces drive innovation and reinforce the principles that make both our nations safer, stronger, and more prosperous. By directly connecting with Romanian communities, these centers exemplify America’s commitment to advancing freedom, economic opportunity, and security.

During the event, remarks were also given by Library Director Radu Vințeanu, President of the Dolj County Council Dorin-Cosmin Vasile, Deputy Mayor of Craiova Municipality Cosmin Corâțu and Prefect of Dolj County Dan Diaconu.

With over 700 locations in 140 countries, American Spaces are key touchpoints for millions of people globally, building connections between the United States and communities worldwide. They showcase the United States’ core values and reflect the American spirit to international audiences. Through their engagement with foreign audiences, American Spaces support U.S. interests, foster a greater understanding of the United States, and offer opportunities for the United States to connect with aspiring leaders.

In Romania, we proudly celebrate our 10 American corners in Timișoara, Iași, Craiova, Bacău, Baia Mare, Constanța, Cluj-Napoca, Târgu-Mureș, București, and Sibiu.