The warmest month of December in the past 60 years, the trend will go on

December 2020 is the warmest month of December in the past 60 years, with particularly high temperatures for the end of the first month of winter.

The director of the National Meteorology Administration Elena Mateescu told Digi24 that temperatures of this month of December in 2020 have broken the record of December 1982

“There are 3.5 C degrees more this December in Romania compared to the normal temperatures of this month, we recorded temperatures higher by 3.4C degrees in 1982.

2020 ranks second in our country as the hottest years since 1900 up to present, with a positive heat deviation of 1.78 Celsius degrees. The hottest year remains 2019, with a positive heat deviation of 2.11C.

The 2011-2020 decade is the hottest decade, with seven years of this decade being in top 10 hottest years,” said Mateescu.

She explained that the British meteorology centre has estimated that 2020 would be the hottest year and that the same authority the same trend for 2021 as well.

The Romanian ANM director argued that, for this reason, it is difficult to see snowfalls of yesteryear anymore, as the growing temperatures will be significant not only during summer, but also in the cold seasons.