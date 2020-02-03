The weather takes a sudden turn, snowfalls are coming

Although there is an unusually warm weather in Bucharest today, with maximum temperatures climbing up to 16C, Romanian weathermen warn that bad weather is coming.

The National Meteorology Administration has issued a Code Yellow alert for strong wind and falls valid in 27 counties: Alba, Argeş, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Braşov, Buzău, Cluj, Caraş-Severin, Covasna, Dâmboviţa, Gorj, Hunedoara, Harghita, Mehedinţi, Maramureş, Mureş, Neamţ, Prahova, Sibiu, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Timiş, Vâlcea and Vrancea.

The alert is valid today also in the mountains from 10:00hrs to 23:00hrs, with wind gusts exceeding 90-100kmph on the peaks, and with a lot of snowing.

Rainfalls will prevail mostly in north-west and centre.

However, the bad weather and low temperatures will gradually seize the entire country by Wednesday, with snowfalls forecast for Bucharest as well.

It will start snowing in the southern half of the country, so Bucharest included, as of Wednesday night, with blizzard also in store.

Temperatures will fall down, so maximum ones will not pass above 7-8C, with frost during the night.