Thousands protested against the new restrictions in Bucharest, other cities

Thousands of people have protested in Bucharest and other big cities last night to voice their discontent against the new restrictions imposed amid the growing Covid-19 infections.

In Bucharest, hundreds gathered in Universitatii Square to protest against the movement ban. Protesters did not wear face masks and chanted anti-government slogans and against restrictions: “Down with the face mask”, “Down with restrictions”.

The protest in Bucharest ended at 4 a.m.. 30 fines were applied, according to the Capital prefect, Alin Stoica.

In Sibiu, over 300 people, mostly youngsters, gathered in Piata Mare of the city, right after 8 p.m.. They chanted against the facemasks, against restrictions. The protest was peaceful and ended around 3 a.m., without incidents. Protesters said they want their freedom back, arguing “they don’t feel free anymore”.

In Timişoara, the city with the highest infection rate, hundreds have took to the street without wearing masks, asking for the city mayor’s resignation and against the secretary of state for emergency situations, Raed Arafat. They even went to mayor Dominic Fritzs’ house, chanting “Resignation”.

Tens of people also protested in Constanta, chanting slogans against the government and against restrictions. “Freedom”, “Thieves”, “Down with the mask”, “Down with Chitac (mayor Vergil Chitac), “Open HoReCa”.

People were also protesting in Brăila, Galați, Pitești or Arad.

The new restrictions designed to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have come into force on Sunday.

One decision provides for the reduction of the time interval in which the movement of persons outside their homes is allowed without restrictions, in the localities where the cumulative incidence in the past 14 days is higher than 4 per 1,000 inhabitants and less than 7.5 per 1,000 inhabitants, until 8.00 pm, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Exceptions are travels for business, for medical assistance that cannot be postponed, for buying medicines, travel outside the localities of persons in transit, for the assistance of elderly, sick or deceased persons. People falling under these exceptions will have to present affidavits, filled in advance.

The decision also stipulates the limitation of the time interval in which it economic operators are allowed to carry out their activities in closed and/or open spaces, public and/or private, in the localities where the incidence was more than 4 per 1,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, and less than 7.5 per 1,000 inhabitants, until 6.00 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

When the incidence exceeds 7.5 per 1,000 inhabitants, traffic is prohibited between 8.00 pm and 5.00 am and the programme of economic operators needs to end at 6.00 pm for the whole week.

Also, the activity of the economic operators carried out in closed spaces in the field of sports/fitness halls in the localities where the cumulative incidence of the cases in the past 14 days is higher than 4 per 1,000 inhabitants will be suspended.

The decision also stipulates as exceptions from this programme that pharmaceutical units, gas stations, operators in home delivery and in passenger transport, when the vehicles have a capacity of more than nine seats.

PM Citu: I understand Romanians, they’ve got tired after one year, we all have

PM Florin Cîțu has avoided to have a categorical stance towards the protest. Asked if protesters will be fined for breaking the safety rules, the PM replied: “I understand Romanians that they have got tired of one year, we all have got tired”.