After the 2023 title won by the magnificent Maine Coon Panco’s Elros, in 2025, the world’s most beautiful tomcat is once again Romanian!

The stunning Wild Forest’s Nordri, an imposing white Norwegian Forest Cat born in Romania, claimed the ultimate 2025 World Champion title, competing against over 750 cats from 35 countries.

And the achievement doubled—and even tripled—through a unique family story: Nordri’s 7-month-old son, Wild Forest’s Quasar, was also named the most beautiful male kitten in the world in 2025, this time bringing victory to Switzerland, where he now lives.

Romania thus celebrates a double genetic triumph: father and son, both world champions in the same year, born at the same Romanian cattery, RO*Wild Forest’s.

Wild Forest’s Nordri, who was also European Champion in 2024, becomes the first Romanian tomcat whose bloodlines dominate international podiums. Another son, Wild Forest’s Prosecco, this year conquered the prestigious Scandinavian Cup, defeating the “Vikings” on their home turf in the most challenging competition for the largest cat breeds—Maine Coons and Siberians.

Following Nordri’s achievement, Romania received another confirmation of its excellence: the “Blue Bear” from Bucovina—Kira Kiralina, a British Shorthair cat—defeated all competition in the spayed female category, winning gold for Romania for the first time in this category.

The absolute crowd favorite at the World Cat Championship was a rescued street kitten! Spark, a pedigree-less tomcat with a cinematic story, rescued and revived at the Emergency Veterinary Department of the University of Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest, captured the hearts of the public and judges alike, becoming Vice World Champion in the “House Cats” category—a special class created to promote empathy, inclusion, rescue, and adoption of abandoned cats.

Global Echo of the Bucharest World Cat Championship

The success in Bucharest reached across continents!

Associated Press, The Washington Times, and ABC News covered the event, describing it as “the largest cat show in the world.”

For the first time in FIFe history, top international media reported on a competition organized in Romania—a historic achievement by Felis Romania.

