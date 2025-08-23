Three Dead After Friday Storms as Weather Turns Colder

Two people died on Lake Snagov on Friday evening after being caught in a storm, the Bucharest-Ilfov Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) reported. Another person died in Argeș County after the roof of a building collapsed on them. The storms caused damage in 18 counties across the country. The head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, urged people to leave risky areas.

Three people were killed and four others injured in Friday evening’s storms, according to the latest toll announced Saturday morning by representatives of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU). They said firefighters intervened in 78 localities in 18 counties and in Bucharest to pump water out of yards, basements, and cellars, and to remove more than 240 trees felled by the wind. Fallen trees also damaged 73 cars.

“As a result of the hydrometeorological phenomena, effects were recorded in 78 localities across 18 counties (AG, BV, BZ, CT, CV, DJ, DB, GR, HD, IS, IF, OT, PH, SM, TR, TL, VN, VL) and in Bucharest, where crews intervened to pump water from 4 courtyards, 1 annex, 44 basements/cellars, and 1 street, to remove construction elements torn from the roofs of 11 buildings, and to clear 241 fallen trees and 9 electricity poles, with 73 vehicles damaged. Seven victims were recorded, three deceased (AG – 1, IF – 2), and four conscious who were transported to hospital with various injuries (AG – 2, PH – 1, B – 1),” IGSU said.

Significant incidents included:

Argeș County – In Lucieni, a roof collapsed on three people; two were hospitalized with injuries, while one was declared dead despite resuscitation attempts. Prahova County – In Negoiești, a roof collapsed on one person, who was hospitalized conscious. Bucharest – In Sector 4, on Samoilă Dumitru Street, a tree fell on a pedestrian; the victim was hospitalized conscious with injuries. Ilfov County – In Snagov, two people kayaking on the lake were caught in the storm, capsized, and drowned. They were declared dead after being recovered by divers and resuscitated by medical crews.

Current situation: At the time of reporting, there were no ongoing interventions for storm effects. To warn the public, 19 RO-Alert messages were issued in 14 counties (AG, BV, CL, DB, GL, IF, IL, IS, NT, PH, SM, VL, VN) and Bucharest, and one CRAWL-TVR alert in Iași County. Authorities urged citizens to act responsibly and follow safety measures during severe weather alerts. Guidance on emergency behavior is available on the national preparedness platform fiipregatit.ro.

Sharp drop in temperatures across Romania

The weather will cool significantly in the coming days, meteorologists announced. ANM director Elena Mateescu said Saturday on Digi24 that temperatures will range from 22°C in the west, central, and northern regions (below seasonal norms) to 29–30°C in southern and southeastern Romania.

“Starting next Wednesday, temperatures will rise slightly, reaching up to 33°C again,” Mateescu said.

After Friday’s severe weather, which brought multiple warnings, ANM meteorologist Alina Șerban said on TV that for at least the next 3–5 days, strong storms will no longer occur.

“They were caused by the passage of a cold front. We had heavy rainfall in the north, hail in the center and east, and strong storms in the south, where hot air had previously generated heatwaves and thermal discomfort. This cold front has brought a mass of cold air that already settled yesterday in the west, north, and center, and today across the rest of the country. Thus, temperatures will range between 19–20°C and at most 29–30°C,” Șerban explained.

The lowest temperatures will be in the north and center, while the highest will be in eastern and southern Romania.

Tomorrow night will be the coldest, especially in the north and in the eastern Transylvania depressions, where values may drop close to freezing.

According to ANM, next week temperatures will rise again, first in the west, then in the south, possibly reaching up to 35°C in western Romania.