Three-dose vaccination certificate enforced upon entry in Romania

On Thursday, the government adopted the measure according to which the COVID-19 vaccination certificate is valid for entry into the country only with the booster dose, if more than nine months have passed since the two-dose vaccination schedule. The certificate is also valid with a negative PCR test or proof of passing the disease.

Therefore, in order to avoid quarantine for 5 days upon entry into the country, citizens must present a COVID-19 certificate for three-dose vaccination (two doses only if the last one was given no more than 9 months ago), or a certificate to prove you have gone through the Covid infection in the last 180 days, or PCR test done no more than 72 hours ago.

“The vaccination certificate is recognized only after performing the booster dose, if more than 270 days have passed since the completion of the vaccination schedule. The measure was adopted today in Romania as well. If we have a complete vaccination schedule and no more than 270 days have passed since the second dose, we can use it. This only concerns the part of travel within the EU, it does not address the way society works within the member states, including Romania “, said the Secretary of State from the Ministry of Health, Andrei Baciu.

Although the three-dose certificate will be valid upon entry in Romania, the two-dose vaccine certificate is still valid in the country.

The three-dose certificate measure has been enforced in the European Union as of February 1.