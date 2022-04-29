Three Romanian cities among the 100 supported at European level to become climate neutral by 2030

Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest and Suceava were selected in the competition “100 smart and climate-neutral cities by 2030”, announced the mayor Emil Boc, present in Bruzelles when the European Commission announced the 100 cities selection

“Together with major European capitals and cities, Cluj is thus committed to taking concrete and ambitious measures to reduce the city’s impact on the climate and to increase the quality of life of its citizens. Clujul Verde is not just a concept, but a clear direction that the Cluj municipality has set itself, with the aim of increasing the quality of life in the city by modernizing, expanding and arranging new green spaces. By 2030, we aim to plant more than 100,000 trees and reduce the city’s carbon footprint by 15%. Improvements to public spaces, investments in sanitation and selective collection, etc. are provided in each of the city’s neighborhoods. Infrastructure for pedestrians, ecological public transport and the creation of alternative mobility lanes or green-blue corridors are also priorities for the municipality, the long-term vision for Cluj being of the city Verde.Digital.Resilient.From Romania, together with Cluj-Napoca, they were accepted within the Bucharest and Suceava Mission”, Cluj mayor Emil Boc posted on his Facebook page.

377 cities from all EU member states as well as nine associated countries and countries negotiating association submitted an expression of interest. After an evaluation of the submissions, the Commission announced on 28 April the 100 cities that will participate in the Cities Mission. The 100 cities come from all 27 Member States, with 12 additional cities coming from countries associated or in the process of being associated to Horizon Europe.

The 100 cities are in all 27 Member States, and another 12 cities are in partner countries or with the potential to be associated with Horizon Europe, the EU’s research and innovation program (2021-2027).

The “Cities” mission will receive € 360 million in funding under Horizon Europe for 2022-2023 to pave the way for innovation towards climate neutrality by 2030. Research and innovation will address clean mobility, energy efficiency and green urban planning and will provide the opportunity to develop joint initiatives and intensify collaborations in synergy with other EU programs.

The 100 selected cities will receive personalized advice and assistance from a platform dedicated to the mission and managed by NetZeroCities, additional funding and funding opportunities, as well as the opportunity to join innovation actions and large-scale pilot projects. The mission also provides opportunities for collaboration, exchange of best practices between cities and support for citizen involvement in the mission.