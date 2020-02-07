Tibi Useriu finishes Yukon Arctic Ultra in second place

Tibi Uşeriu has finished the Yukon Arctic Ultra in second place on Thursday evening, after seven days of race. Swiss Fabian Imfeld ranked first, having a six-hour advance in front of Useriu.

The Yukon Arctic Ultra took place on a 483-km route in northern Canada under extreme weather conditions.

21 runners started the race on January 30, but only Useriu and Imfeld managed to end it.

In a Facebook post Tibi confessed after the race that it was hard for him to return in Canada for the Arctic Marathon after he abandoned the race last year due to severe frostbites.

He also revealed he has two frostbites and a coughing that he had hidden away from the doctors who were checking on him, adding that the race “has emotionally knocked him down”.

“I made it to the finish line, although this path seemed endless at some point. I thank you very much for your support. Without your good thoughts, I swear I would have been lost along the way. Thank you, Tasuleasa, thank you, Via Transilvanica, to all those who sent me here as ambassador.

At this hour, I have some few simple thoughts, and I say: Sometimes, it seems hard to come back somewhere just because you forgot to turn off the light. But to come back there where you suffered a trauma, it’s a little bit harder.

I jump to one short conclusion before falling into deep sleep: Let’s not forget that our dreams, each of one’s, small or big dreams, they do count. Without ideals, I am afraid we would disappear. So, let’s not abandon our dreams no matter what. Thank you, I see you all home“, Uşeriu wrote.



