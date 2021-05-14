Top genetic selection for the free bison in Tarcu Mountains

13 specimens of bison have reached Magura Zimbrilor (Bison Hillock), Armenis in Tarcu Mountains on Thursday, May 13, from Germany. Each bison is valuable from the genetic point of view and is carefully selected by the specialists to be relocated and released in this ideal habitat, the Natura 2000 Site in Tarcu Mountains, World Wild Fund Romania said in a press release.

Rewilding Europe and WWF Romania, which have been coordinating the project of recovery of the European bison since 2014, are putting the bison through a complex selection process to provide the genetic diversity of the future generations.

“We know the family tree of each bison specimen that is being relocated. For instance, the bison that arrived now originate from nine reservations and spent almost a year together to form social groups in two reservations, far from the human presence: 10 specimens in Springe reserve and 3 in Donaumoos one,” said Alexandra Sallay-Moșoi, Technical Manager of the LIFE Re-Bison project, WWF Romania.

“We are working with over 16 reproduction centres and reservations in Europe and we consult with the other specialists to identify the proper bison specimens to join the groups that are already at large”, she added.

The target of this project is to create a bison population viable to reproduce in the wild and to endorse the biodiversity of the area, but it also has a cultural value, a symbol that allowed locals to rediscover the beauty of surrounding nature and to develop entrepreneurship activities based on nature experiences.

The bison has a good influence on the life of over 596 other species of animals and 200 species of plants, so the long-term conservation of the bison species is essential for the entire ecosystem, the WWF-Romania experts explained. “That’s why every decision is important on providing a viable population from the genetic point of view“, they underlined.

“We are a huge team of people who have a common goal. Veterinarians, biologists, farmers, rangers, hunters, tourists, mass media, we are all the levers through which the bison is preserved and the biodiversity is enhanced in Romania,” said in her turn Marina Drugă, Manager LIFE RE-Bison project.

Romania Journal published an extensive feature story about the first bison specimens brought in this area in 2015.