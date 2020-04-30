Top Google searches during lockdown in Romania: How to make pita breads without yeast? What is a pandemic?

“How do I make pita breads without yeast?”, “Why there is no yeast in stores?“, “Ideas of indoor pics?“, these are some of the curiosities Romanians have had during the state of emergency and travel restrictions.

SEO Cupcake digital marketing agency has made a ranking of the dilemmas Romanian net surfers have searched on Google in the past one month and a month of lockdown imposed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Data have been extracted with Google Trends technology.

“We can say that a part of words searched on Google during this period were predictable, such as recipes for yeast or home, office decorations. Our surprise was to see how big is the increase of searching compared to other periods. What is surprising is that people are open to learn and we hope these assets acquired during the lockdown will not be lost on long term”, said Cristian Bolocan, Head of SEO Department, SEO Cupcake.

For the “What is…? Why….?” searches are topped by such questions as: “Why we cannot find yeast?” (x1000), “dictionary pandemic (x290)”, “what is tamiflu?” (x50), “what is recession?” (x15).

For the #StaiAcasă/#StayatHome section, most of the searches referred to: physical exercises at home (x20), haircut at home (x20), indoor activities (x17), home deliveries (x16), office at home (x5).



Recipes and tips in the kitchen section, the most searches were about dry yeast (x188), home made yeast (x173), bread without yeast (x69), pita breads without yeast (x31).

Searches about online religious services were more by 188 times, and as for health and hygiene the most common searches were about disinfectants, plaquenil 200 mg, euthyrox 100, rubbing alcohol and sanytol.

There were also some funny Google searches, like: single women looking for men (x203), fleatbreads in the pan, soap roses, rainbow photos, ideas of indoor pics.