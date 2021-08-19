Top most polluted counties in Romania

Covasna, Ilfov and Iasi are among the most polluted counties in Romania, along with Bucharest, while Harghita and Galati can boast the lowest annual concentration of PM10 particles in the country, according to an Airly study.

The top 5 counties with the worst air quality are Covasna, Ilfov, Iaşi, Dolj and Bucharest, while the counties with the best air quality are Harghita, Galaţi, Vâlcea, Brăila and Satu Mare.

The analysis shows that the highest level of particulate matter pollution is recorded in the cold months, a process that is closely related to combustion and favorable atmospheric conditions for winter pollution.

The report surveys the pollution levels from November 2020 to February 2021.

The capital and several counties, particularly Dolj and Iasi, had a significant increase in air pollution, as measured by the Airly sensors. Following the analysis, it can be demonstrated that the official measurements in those areas were underestimated, mainly due to the location parameters of the monitoring stations, according to the quoted source.

According to the report “Air Quality in the Balkans and Romania”, published by Airly in 2020, other important sources of air pollution are: mining, electricity generation and food processing.