Total Lunar Eclipse Visible from Romania This Month

On the night from Sunday to Monday, a total lunar eclipse will be visible from Romania. The totality phase will last almost an hour and a half, with the maximum occurring after 21:00.

The eclipse will take place during the night of September 7–8, 2025, Sunday to Monday, when the Moon will be in the constellation Aquarius. Throughout the night, Saturn will be visible to the left of the Moon, according to the Bucharest Astronomical Observatory. The phenomenon begins with the Moon entering the penumbra at 18:28, while still below the horizon. Since the Earth’s penumbra is not very opaque, the Moon’s color will not change much at the start. In Bucharest, the Moon will rise at 19:37, already in the Earth’s shadow.

The most interesting phase, totality, will last 1 hour and 22 minutes.

The most spectacular part of the eclipse is totality, when the Moon enters the Earth’s umbra and takes on the characteristic reddish color. Totality begins at 20:30, reaches its maximum at 21:21, and ends at 21:52. During totality, the Moon will be relatively low in the sky toward the east-southeast, according to the observatory’s description. The eclipse will end at 23:55.

- Advertisement -

From Romania, the next lunar eclipse will be visible on August 28, 2026.

In March 2025, there was a total lunar eclipse, but only its beginning was visible from Romania because the Moon set before totality began. In May 2022, a total lunar eclipse was visible from Romania, with the maximum phase lasting 20 minutes.

Lunar eclipses are far less spectacular than solar eclipses. They occur at night, during a full moon, when the Earth is between the Sun and the Moon, and the Moon passes into the Earth’s shadow, taking on a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are much more frequent than solar eclipses and last longer. Unlike solar eclipses, they do not have a narrow “path of totality” and can be seen by anyone with the Moon above the horizon.

Phases of the September 7 eclipse:

Eclipse begins: 18:28

Entry into shadow: 19:27

Totality begins: 20:30

Maximum eclipse: 21:21

Totality ends: 21:52

Exit from shadow: 22:56

Eclipse ends: 23:55