Tourist caught naked while climbing to Omu Peak

The Romania Mountain Rescue Service/ Salvamont on Monday published a photo of a tourist who took off all his clothes on the way to Omu Peak.

“The mountain, always surprising. Today, on the way to Vârful Omu”, Salvamont published on its Facebook page.

According to the weather forecast, on Monday morning, 0 degrees were reported at Omu Peak, and the maximum of the day is 3 degrees.

Depending on the route chosen, hiking to Omu Peak can last between 6 and 12 hours.

Omu Peak in Bucegi Mountains is among the top ten highest mountain peaks in Romania- 2,505 meters (other sources claim it has an elevation of 2,503 meters or 2,507, or 2,509). It is though is the most famous mountain peak in Romania.

It shelters the renowned Omu Chalet and the weather station, which are the buildings located at the highest altitude.

The peak is located at the border of Prahova and Brasov counties, and is surrounded by several glacial lakes of rare beauty, made in limestone and composite stones.